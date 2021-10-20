ROJADIRECTA Zenit-Juventus, Manchester United-Atalanta, Chelsea-Malmoe: Orario Diretta Streaming TV Oggi Stasera

Scritto da Federico Spadaro, Aggiornamento mercoledì 20/10/2021, in Calcio

Dove vedere le partite di calcio in diretta streaming gratis link (senza Rojadirecta) di oggi mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021. Occhi puntati su Zenit-Juventus, Manchester United-Atalanta, Chelsea-Malmoe e le altre partite di UEFA Champions League

13:00 Zenit-Juventus (Youth League) – Sky Sport Football
14:30 Albinoleffe-Juventus U23 (Serie C) – Eleven Sports
16:30 Spartak-Leicester (Europa League) – Dazn e Sky Sport Football
18:45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport (Canale 251 Satellite)
18:45 Barcellona-Dinamo Kiev (Champions League) – Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport (Canale 253 Satellite) e Infinity+
18:45 Salisburgo-Wolfsburg (Champions League) – Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport (Canale 254 Satellite) e Infinity+
21:00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport (Canale 251 Satellite) e Infinity+.

21:00 Zenit-Juventus Streaming (Champions League) – Amazon Prime Video

21:00 Manchester United-Atalanta Streaming (Champions League) – Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport (Canale 252 Satellite) e Infinity

21:00 Chelsea-Malmoe (Champions League) – Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport (Canale 253 Satellite) e Infinity+
21:00 Benfica-Bayern (Champions League) – Sky Sport (Canale 254 Satellite) e Infinity+
21:00 Young Boys-Villarreal (Champions League) – Sky Sport (Canale 255 Satellite) e Infinity+
21:00 Lille-Siviglia (Champions League) – Sky Sport (Canale 256 Satellite) e Infinity+.

Alternative per vedere le partite di calcio live in diretta streaming gratis?

Non ce ne sono. Ricordiamo ai lettori che ci chiedono informazioni a riguardo, che Rojadirecta Streaming è considerata illegale in Italia. I siti online come TarjetaRojaOnline Gratis che non pagano i diritti televisivi delle partite di calcio sono, ovviamente, irregolari con la legge italiana.

Attenzione: I palinsesti possono essere soggetti a variazioni.

