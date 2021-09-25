ROJADIRECTA Spezia-Milan Inter-Atalanta Genoa-Verona, dove vedere Partite Streaming Gratis Online Oggi

Dove vedere le partite di calcio in diretta streaming gratis (senza Rojadirecta) di sabato 25 settembre 2021, dove spiccano le partite della 6a giornata di Serie A 2021-22, ossia...

Scritto da Federico Spadaro, Aggiornamento sabato 25/09/2021, in Calcio

ROJADIRECTA Spezia-Milan Inter-Atalanta Genoa-Verona Partite Streaming Gratis Online Oggi

Dove vedere le partite di calcio in diretta streaming gratis (senza Rojadirecta) di sabato 25 settembre 2021, dove spiccano le partite della 6a giornata di Serie A 2021-22, ossia Spezia-MilanInter-Atalanta e Genoa-Verona.

11:00 Atalanta-Milan (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
12:30 Juventus-Empoli (Serie A femminile) – TIMVISION
13:00 Inter-Juventus (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
13:30 Chelsea-Manchester City (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14:00 Zona Gol (Serie B) – DAZN
14:00 Diretta Gol Serie B – SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
14:00 Ascoli-Brescia (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite) e HELBIZ
14:00 Cittadella-Lecce (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite) e HELBIZ
14:00 Como-Benevento (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite) e HELBIZ
14:00 Monza-Pordenone (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 255 satellite) e HELBIZ
14:30 Ancona-Lucchese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
14:30 Carrarese-Fermana (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
14:30 Milan-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN), LA7D e TIMVISION
14:30 Verona-Napoli (Serie A femminile) – TIMVISION

15:00 Spezia-Milan Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN

15:00 Torino-Empoli (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
15:30 Lipsia-Hertha (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA
16:00 Leeds-West Ham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16:00 Olbia-Cesena (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT PRIMAFILA (canale 256 satellite)
16:15 Reggina-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite) e HELBIZ
17:30 Grosseto-Gubbio (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
17:30 Modena-Entella (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
17:30 Pescara-Viterbese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT PRIMAFILA (canale 253 satellite)
17:30 Pontedera-Montevarchi (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
17:30 Siena-Reggiana (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT PRIMAFILA (canale 254 satellite)
17:30 Teramo-Imolese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
17:30 Vis Pesaro-Pistoiese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

18:00 Inter-Atalanta Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN

18:30 Cosenza-Crotone (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite) e HELBIZ
18:30 Brentford-Liverpool (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18:30 Borussia M-Borussia D (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO

20:45 Genoa-Verona Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)

21:00 PSG-Montpellier (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21:50 Philadelphia Union-Atlanta United (MLS) – DAZN

Partite Calcio Streaming Gratis Rojadirecta

Alternative per vedere le partite di calcio live in diretta streaming gratis?

Non ce ne sono. Ricordiamo ai lettori che ci chiedono informazioni a riguardo, che Rojadirecta Streaming è considerata illegale in Italia. I siti online che non pagano i diritti televisivi delle partite di calcio sono, ovviamente, irregolari con la legge italiana.

« 
 »