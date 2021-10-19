ROJADIRECTA Inter-Sheriff, Porto-Milan, Atletico Madrid-Liverpool: Orario Diretta Streaming TV Oggi Stasera

Dove vedere le partite di calcio in diretta streaming gratis link (senza Rojadirecta) di oggi martedì 19 ottobre 2021. Occhi puntati su Inter-Sheriff, Porto-Milan, Atletico Madrid-Liverpool. 14:00 Inter-Sheriff (Youth League)...

Scritto da Federico Spadaro, Aggiornamento martedì 19/10/2021, in Calcio

Dove vedere le partite di calcio in diretta streaming gratis link (senza Rojadirecta) di oggi martedì 19 ottobre 2021. Occhi puntati su Inter-Sheriff, Porto-Milan, Atletico Madrid-Liverpool.

14:00 Inter-Sheriff (Youth League) – Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport Football
16:30 Celtic-Ferencvaros (Europa League) – Dazn e Sky Sport Football
18:45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport (Canale 251 Satellite)
18:45 Bruges-Manchester City (Champions League) – Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport (Canale 254 Satellite) e Infinity+
18:45 Besiktas-Sporting (Champions League) – Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport (Canale 255 Satellite) e Infinity+
21:00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport (Canale 251 Satellite) e Infinity+.

21:00 Porto-Milan Streaming (Champions League) – Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport (Canale 252 Satellite)

21:00 Inter-Sheriff Tiraspol Streaming (Champions League) – Sky Sport Action, Sky Sport (Canale 253 Satellite) e Infinity+

21:00 Atletico Madrid-Liverpool Streaming (Champions League) – Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport (Canale 254 Satellite) e Infinity+

21:00 Shakhtar-Real Madrid (Champions League) – Sky Sport (Canale 255 Satellite) e Infinity+
21:00 PSG-Lipsia (Champions League) – Sky Sport (Canale 256 Satellite) e Infinity+
21:00 Ajax-Borussia Dortmund (Champions League) – Sky Sport (Canale 257 Satellite) e Infinity+.

Alternative per vedere le partite di calcio live in diretta streaming gratis?

Non ce ne sono. Ricordiamo ai lettori che ci chiedono informazioni a riguardo, che Rojadirecta Streaming è considerata illegale in Italia. I siti online come TarjetaRojaOnline Gratis che non pagano i diritti televisivi delle partite di calcio sono, ovviamente, irregolari con la legge italiana.

Attenzione: I palinsesti possono essere soggetti a variazioni.

