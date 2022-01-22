Calcio IN

ROJADIRECTA TV Inter-Venezia Lazio-Atalanta Genoa-Udinese: dove vedere Partite Calcio Streaming Gratis Online Oggi

Dove vedere le partite di calcio in diretta streaming gratis (senza Rojadirecta) di sabato 22 gennaio 2022. Tra le partite della 23a giornata di Serie A evidenziamo Inter-Venezia Lazio-Atalanta...

12:30 Sassuolo-Verona (Serie A femminile) – TIMVISION
13:30 Everton-Aston Villa (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14:00 Zona Gol Serie B – DAZN
14:00 Diretta Gol Serie B – SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
14:00 SPAL-Pisa (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite) e HELBIZ
14:00 Brescia-Ternana (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite) e HELBIZ
14:00 Monza-Reggina (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite) e HELBIZ
14:00 Como-Crotone (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 255 satellite) e HELBIZ
14:00 Cosenza-Ascoli (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 256 satellite) e HELBIZ
14:00 Alessandria-Benevento (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 257 satellite) e HELBIZ
14:00 Levante-Cadice (Liga) – DAZN
14:30 Pontedera-Ancona Matelica (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
14:30 Pescara-Montevarchi (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
14:30 Modena-Fermana (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 258 satellite)
14:30 Entella-Gubbio (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
14:30 Olbia-Lucchese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
14:30 Reggiana-Pistoiese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 259 satellite)
14:30 Triestina-Padova (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
14:30 Vis Pesaro-Teramo (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
14:30 Cesena-Viterbese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
14:30 Juventus-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) – JUVENTUS TV (visibile su DAZN), TIMVISION e LA7
14:30 Empoli-Pomigliano (Serie A femminile) – TIMVISION

15:00 Diretta Genoa-Udinese Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN

15:30 Hoffenheim-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO
16:00 Manchester United-West Ham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16:15 Perugia-Pordenone (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite) e HELBIZ
16:15 Villarreal-Maiorca (Liga) – DAZN
17:00 Montpellier-Lione (Feminine Division 1) – DAZN
17:30 Avellino-Monopoli (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)
17:30 Bari-Catania (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
17:30 Virtus Francavilla-Messina (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite)

18:00 Diretta Inter-Venezia Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN

18:30 Southampton-Manchester City (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18:30 Siviglia-Celta (Liga) – DAZN
18:30 Bochum-Colonia (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ACTION e SKY SPORT 4K

20:45 Diretta Lazio-Atalanta Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)

21:00 Atletico Madrid-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN
21:00 Lens-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

Partite Calcio Streaming Gratis Rojadirecta

Alternative per vedere le partite di calcio live in diretta streaming gratis?

Non ce ne sono. Ricordiamo ai lettori che ci chiedono informazioni a riguardo, che Rojadirecta Streaming è considerata illegale in Italia. I siti online che non pagano i diritti televisivi delle partite di calcio sono, ovviamente, irregolari con la legge italiana.

