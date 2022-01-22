ROJADIRECTA TV Inter-Venezia Lazio-Atalanta Genoa-Udinese: dove vedere Partite Calcio Streaming Gratis Online Oggi

Dove vedere le partite di calcio in diretta streaming gratis (senza Rojadirecta) di sabato 22 gennaio 2022. Tra le partite della 23a giornata di Serie A evidenziamo Inter-Venezia Lazio-Atalanta Genoa-Udinese.

12:30 Sassuolo-Verona (Serie A femminile) – TIMVISION

13:30 Everton-Aston Villa (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

14:00 Zona Gol Serie B – DAZN

14:00 Diretta Gol Serie B – SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)

14:00 SPAL-Pisa (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite) e HELBIZ

14:00 Brescia-Ternana (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite) e HELBIZ

14:00 Monza-Reggina (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite) e HELBIZ

14:00 Como-Crotone (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 255 satellite) e HELBIZ

14:00 Cosenza-Ascoli (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 256 satellite) e HELBIZ

14:00 Alessandria-Benevento (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 257 satellite) e HELBIZ

14:00 Levante-Cadice (Liga) – DAZN

14:30 Pontedera-Ancona Matelica (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

14:30 Pescara-Montevarchi (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

14:30 Modena-Fermana (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 258 satellite)

14:30 Entella-Gubbio (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

14:30 Olbia-Lucchese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

14:30 Reggiana-Pistoiese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 259 satellite)

14:30 Triestina-Padova (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)

14:30 Vis Pesaro-Teramo (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

14:30 Cesena-Viterbese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

14:30 Juventus-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) – JUVENTUS TV (visibile su DAZN), TIMVISION e LA7

14:30 Empoli-Pomigliano (Serie A femminile) – TIMVISION

15:00 Diretta Genoa-Udinese Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN

15:30 Hoffenheim-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO

16:00 Manchester United-West Ham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16:15 Perugia-Pordenone (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite) e HELBIZ

16:15 Villarreal-Maiorca (Liga) – DAZN

17:00 Montpellier-Lione (Feminine Division 1) – DAZN

17:30 Avellino-Monopoli (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)

17:30 Bari-Catania (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)

17:30 Virtus Francavilla-Messina (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite)

18:00 Diretta Inter-Venezia Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN

18:30 Southampton-Manchester City (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

18:30 Siviglia-Celta (Liga) – DAZN

18:30 Bochum-Colonia (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ACTION e SKY SPORT 4K

20:45 Diretta Lazio-Atalanta Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)

21:00 Atletico Madrid-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN

21:00 Lens-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

Alternative per vedere le partite di calcio live in diretta streaming gratis?

Non ce ne sono. Ricordiamo ai lettori che ci chiedono informazioni a riguardo, che Rojadirecta Streaming è considerata illegale in Italia. I siti online che non pagano i diritti televisivi delle partite di calcio sono, ovviamente, irregolari con la legge italiana.