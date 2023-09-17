Oggi Streaming: Roma-Empoli, Fiorentina-Atalanta, Real Madrid-Real Sociedad, Orario Canale TV Partite Diretta in chiaro

Dove vedere le partite di calcio odierne in tv e streaming gratis di oggi domenica 17 settembre 2023, dove spiccano, tra le partite della 4a giornata di Serie A, Fiorentina-Atalanta delle 18 e Roma-Empoli delle 20:45. Evidenziamo anche Real Madrid-Real Sociedad (Liga), Everton-Arsenal (Premier League). Di seguito tutto il programma con l’orario d’inizio delle partite e dove vederle in tv e streaming in chiaro.

11.00 Genoa-Verona (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

12.30 Diretta Cagliari-Udinese Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

13.00 Lorient-Monaco (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT (canale 255)

13.00 Monza-Torino (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

14.00 Getafe-Osasuna (Liga) – DAZN

14.30 Twente-Ajax (Eredivisie) – MOLA

15.00 Zona Serie A – DAZN

15.00 Diretta Monza-Lecce Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Diretta Frosinone-Sassuolo Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN e ZONA DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)

15.00 Bournemouth-Chelsea (Premier League) – SKY SPORT (canale 253)

15.00 Bologna-Sampdoria (Campionato Primavera) – SOLOCALCIO

15.00 Milan-Roma (Serie A femminile) – RAI SPORT

16.00 Wolfsburg-Leverkusen (Bundesliga femminile) – DAZN

16.15 Catanzaro-Parma (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

16.15 Como-Ternana (Serie B) – DAZN e SKY SPORT (canale 252)

16.15 Pro Patria-Arzignano (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 254)

16.15 Villarreal-Almeria (Liga) – DAZN

16.45 AZ-Sparta (Eredivisie) – MOLA

17.30 Everton-Arsenal (Premier League) – SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 253)

17.30 Darmstadt-Borussia M. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT (canale 257)

18.00 Diretta Fiorentina-Atalanta Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky)

18.30 Siviglia-Las Palmas (Liga) – DAZN

18.30 Alessandria-Padova (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 251)

18.30 Novara-Trento (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 252)

18.30 Fiorenzuola-Albinoleffe (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 254)

18.30 Vicenza-Lumezzane (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 255)

18.30 Legnago-Virtus Verona (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 256)

18.30 Essen-Eintracht Francoforte (Bundesliga femminile) – DAZN

20.45 Diretta Roma-Empoli Streaming (Serie A) – DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky)

20.45 Lione-Le Havre (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT (canale 257)

20.45 Catania-Picerno (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 251)

20.45 Avellino-Foggia (Serie C) – SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 252)

20.45 Potenza-Monopoli (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 253)

20.45 Virtus Francavilla-Crotone (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 254)

20.45 Turris-Sorrento (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 255)

20.45 Casertana-Benevento (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 256)

21.00 Real Madrid-Real Sociedad (Liga) – DAZN

21.30 Sporting-Moreirense (Campionato portoghese) – DAZN

22.00 Godoy Cruz-Belgrano (Campionato argentino) – SOLOCALCIO, ONEFOOTBALL e MOLA