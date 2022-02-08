Rojadirecta in italiano PirloTV: Orari Partite Calcio Streaming Gratis Online Oggi Stasera

Dove vedere le partite di calcio in diretta streaming gratis (senza Rojadirecta) di oggi 8 febbraio 2022 e questa sera. Di seguito la programmazione completa di tutto il calcio in diretta tv e streaming, con orari e dove vedere le partite di calcio in tv oggi e stasera.

15:00 Hyderabad-Mohun Bagan (Indian Super League) – ONEFOOTBALL

18:00 Empoli-Borussia Dortmund (Youth League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

20:45 Newcastle-Everton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

20:45 Linfield-Lame (Northern Ireland Premiership) – ONEFOOTBALL

20:45 Coleraine-Dungannon Swifts (Northern Ireland Premiership) – ONEFOOTBALL

20:45 Portadown-Glentoran (Northern Ireland Premiership) – ONEFOOTBALL

20:45 Carrick Rangers-Cliftonville (Northern Ireland Premiership) – ONEFOOTBALL

21:00 Inter-Roma (Coppa Italia) – CANALE 5

21:00 Burnley-Manchester United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT 4K

21:00 Monaco-Amiens (Coppa di Francia) – SPORTITALIA

Alternative per vedere le partite di calcio live in diretta streaming gratis?

Non ce ne sono. Ricordiamo ai lettori che ci chiedono informazioni a riguardo, che Rojadirecta Streaming è considerata illegale in Italia. I siti online che non pagano i diritti televisivi delle partite di calcio (come “Rojadirecta TV Online”, “Tarjeta Roja TV” “Rojadirecta in italiano”, “Pirlotv” o “RojadirectaTV” sono, ovviamente, irregolari con la legge italiana.