ROJADIRECTA Napoli-Leicester Atalanta-Villarreal CSKA Sofia-Roma Lazio-Galatasaray: Orario Diretta Streaming TV Oggi Stasera

Dove vedere le partite di calcio in diretta streaming gratis link (senza Rojadirecta) di oggi giovedì 9 dicembre 2021. Occhi puntati su Napoli-Leicester Streaming (Europa League), CSKA Sofia-Roma Streaming (Conference League), Atalanta-Villarreal Streaming (Champions League) e Lazio-Galatasaray Streaming (Europa League).

17.00 Empoli-Fiorentina (Supercoppa Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

18.45 Zona Gol Europa League – DAZN

18.45 Diretta Gol Europa League – SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)

18.45 Diretta Napoli-Leicester Streaming (Europa League) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)

18.45 Diretta CSKA Sofia-Roma Streaming (Conference League) – TV8, DAZN, SKY SPORT ACTION e SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)

18.45 Legia Varsavia-Spartak Mosca (Europa League) – DAZN, SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite)

18.45 Stella Rossa-Olympiacos (Europa League) – DAZN e SKY SPORT ARENA

18.45 Lione-Rangers (Europa League) – DAZN

18.45 Real Sociedad-PSV (Europa League) – DAZN

18.45 Fenerbahçe-Eintracht (Europa League) – DAZN

18.45 Sparta Praga-Brondby (Europa League) – DAZN

18.45 Sturm Graz-Monaco (Europa League) – DAZN

18.45 Anversa-Olympiacos (Europa League) – DAZN

18.45 Hacken-Bayern (Champions League femminile) – DAZN

18.45 Køge-Hoffenheim (Champions League femminile) – DAZN

19.00 Diretta Atalanta-Villarreal Streaming (Champions League) – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

20.00 Arsenal-Barcellona (Champions League femminile) – DAZN

21.00 Zona Gol Europa League – DAZN

21.00 Diretta Gol Europa League – SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)

21.00 Diretta Lazio-Galatasaray Streaming (Europa League) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)

21.00 Marsiglia-Lokomotiv Mosca (Europa League) – DAZN, SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)

21.00 Tottenham-Rennes (Conference League) – DAZN e SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite)

21.00 Celtic-Betis (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Ferencvaros-Bayer Leverkusen (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 West Ham-Dinamo Zagabria (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Ludogorets-Midtjylland (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Braga-Stella Rossa (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Genk-Rapid Vienna (Europa League) – DAZN

Alternative per vedere le partite di calcio live in diretta streaming gratis?

Non ce ne sono. Ricordiamo ai lettori che ci chiedono informazioni a riguardo, che Rojadirecta Streaming è considerata illegale in Italia. I siti online come TarjetaRojaOnline Gratis che non pagano i diritti televisivi delle partite di calcio sono, ovviamente, irregolari con la legge italiana.

Attenzione: I palinsesti possono essere soggetti a variazioni.