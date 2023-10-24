Partite Streaming TV Oggi 24 ottobre 2023: Inter-Salisburgo e Union Berlino-Napoli (Champions League) Online

Dove vedere le partite di calcio in diretta tv streaming gratis di oggi martedì 24 ottobre 2023, dove spiccano Inter-Salisburgo e Union Berlino-Napoli (Champions League).

Orari delle partite di oggi e i canali dove vederle in TV

14.00 Inter-Salisburgo (Youth League) – SKY SPORT CALCIO

18.30 Brescia-Modena (Serie B) – DAZN e SKY SPORT (canale 254)

18.30 Pisa-Lecco (Serie B) – DAZN e SKY SPORT (canale 255)

18.30 Pro Sesto-Virtus Verona (Serie C) – SKY SPORT CALCIO

18.30 Legnago-Triestina (Serie C) – SKY SPORT MAX

18.30 Alessandria-Pergolettese (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 256)

18.30 Pro Patria-Trento (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 257)

18.30 Giana Erminio-Albinoleffe (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 258)

18.30 Arzignano-Lumezzane (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 259)

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e INFINITY+

18.45 Inter-Salisburgo (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e INFINITY+

18.45 Galatasaray-Bayern (Champions League) – SKY SPORT (canale 253) e INFINITY+

20.30 Novara-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) – RAI SPORT e SKY SPORT CALCIO

20.45 Padova-Renate (Serie C) – SKY SPORT MAX

20.45 Fiorenzuola-Vicenza (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 258)

20.45 Mantova-Pro Vercelli (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 259)

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e INFINITY+

21.00 Union Berlino-Napoli (Champions League) – CANALE 5, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (canale 252)

21.00 Braga-Real Madrid (Champions League) – SKY SPORT (canale 253) e INFINITY+

21.00 Benfica-Real Sociedad (Champions League) – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e INFINITY+

21.00 Siviglia-Arsenal (Champions League) – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e INFINITY+

21.00 Manchester United-Copenhagen (Champions League) – SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 256) e INFINITY+

21.00 Lens-PSV (Champions League) – SKY SPORT (canale 257) e INFINITY+

21.00 Leicester-Sunderland (Championship) – DAZN

Attenzione: I palinsesti possono essere soggetti a variazioni.

Alternative per vedere le partite di calcio live in diretta streaming gratis?

Non ce ne sono. Ricordiamo ai lettori che ci chiedono informazioni a riguardo, che Rojadirecta Streaming è considerata illegale in Italia. I siti online come TarjetaRojaOnline che non pagano i diritti televisivi delle partite di calcio sono, ovviamente, irregolari con la legge italiana.